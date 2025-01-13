Spotted: Jurgen Klopp will upset Dortmund fans with what he was seen doing this weekend

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool this summer and has just started his first job in the game since his Merseyside departure, something which has caused headlines.

As reported in The Guardian: ‘RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons scored twice on his comeback from injury to help his team to a 4-2 Bundesliga victory over visiting Werder Bremen on Sunday as the new Red Bull head of global soccer Jürgen Klopp watched from the stands.

‘Klopp, who ended a successful nine-year stint at Liverpool last summer and has coached Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, started his new role this month and will act as an adviser for the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria.’

It shouldn’t be seen as a surprise that the German was in his home nation watching a team that is one of the sides he will now be advising.

However, given their reputation in the Bundesliga and the relationship the 57-year-old has with his former club Borussia Dortmund, it’s likely to have caused upset.

Jurgen Klopp has started his new job with Red Bull

Given the immediate reaction from the Signal Iduna Park after it was announced that their former league-winning boss was working with an enemy, it’s safe to say that they won’t have enjoyed watching his new job start.

News also came out that a chance to work with the side who play in yellow and black was turned down before accepting a position with the controversial club, which would have further tarnished his reputation.

It’s safe to say that everyone at Anfield still has nothing but love for our legendary boss but it’s going to be strange even for us to see his close relationship with new teams.

With Pep Lijnders already losing his job, one major decision that could have impacted our fans has been taken away and it’ll be interesting to see if we cross paths in anyway with Arne Slot’s predecessor.

