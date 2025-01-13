Liverpool’s first January signing could be imminent as Reds consider Doak plus cash deal – report

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ben Doak is currently considered hot property in English football – and rightly so given the form he’s currently enjoying out on loan with Middlesborough.

The Scotland international has excelled with Michael Carrick’s Championship outfit this term, amassing a tally of eight goal contributions in 21 games (across the second-flight) in 2024/25.

Such has been the quality on display that the Merseysiders have already fielded, and rejected, bids from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

Liverpool are understood to value their young winger at £30m.

Liverpool could use Ben Doak in makeweight deal

It remains to be seen whether any interested party will get closer to our valuation of the 19-year-old attacker.

However, we’re also reportedly understood to be considering taking proactive action when it comes to the prospect of bolstering our forward line.

The Northern Echo’s chief sports writer, Scott Wilson, reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool are considering using Doak as a makeweight in a potential deal to secure the services of Antoine Semenyo.

🔴 TRANSFER LATEST: More doubt cast on Ben Doak's #Boro future as Liverpool consider using the on-loan winger as part of a package for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo… #LFC Read here…⬇️https://t.co/1gln9QXweN — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) January 13, 2025

What do the stats say about Antoine Semenyo?

The versatile attacker, who can play on either wing (though operates primarily as a right winger), has enjoyed some reasonable form this term for Bournemouth.

Semenyo racked up nine goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions), helping catapult Andoni Iraola’s men to seventh in the Premier League.

Given he could be offering potential competition to the likes of Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, on the right and left flanks respectively, however, the 25-year-old’s numbers aren’t exactly exceptional.

He currently ranks in the 70th percentile for xG and 78th percentile for touches in the attacking penalty box (according to FBref).

That said, the Ghanaian does receive considerably fewer progressive passes than his Egyptian counterpart, so we have to consider the possibility that Antoine Semenyo’s numbers would vastly improve over on Merseyside.

We’re not ready to say goodbye to Ben Doak

It’s worth remembering that at 19 years of age, Doak still has plenty in the way of development to do.

Sacrificing a potentially sensational talent in order to bring in his Bournemouth counterpart doesn’t seem the obvious smart move at this stage.

But perhaps Richard Hughes and Co. see something really special in the Cherries star.

