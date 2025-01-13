‘Started talks’ – Liverpool follow phone call with summer transfer push for electric £20m prodigy

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly seriously keen on evolving their interest in FC Nurnberg star Stefanos Tzimas.

The Merseysiders are understood to have ‘started talks’ with the Bundesliga 2 outfit over a potential summer transfer for the 19-year-old talent, valued at £20m [€25m] plus add-ons.

That’s according to Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter), with the Sky Sports Germany journalist reporting that Arne Slot’s outfit has ‘spoken to the player’s camp’.

🚨🔴 FC Liverpool have started talks with 1. FC Nürnberg about a summer transfer for Stefanos #Tzimas. There was a phone call a few days ago.#LFC have also spoken to the player’s camp. The 19y/o striker is regarded as one of the brightest forward talents in Greece, having… pic.twitter.com/wfUPmWNc3H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 13, 2025

The teenager has registered eight goals and two assists across 14 appearances in Germany’s second tier this term.

Who is Stefanos Tzimas?

The forward, hailing from Greece, is actually on loan from PAOK, though, as Plettenberg reports, FC Nurnberg hope to activate his release clause with a view to selling the player on.

Tzimas’ return of 10 goal contributions marks his joint-best in senior football, so far, with seven goals and three assists plundered with PAOK in 2022/23.

Intriguingly, the Guardian listed the attacker in their Next Generation 2023 appraisal of 60 of the most exciting prodigies in world football.

The respected outlet described him as: “A two-footed striker, he is a quick thinker, fast and physically mature, which has meant he has been able to play against older opponents for some time now.”

What does this mean for Liverpool?

Spare a thought for young Jayden Danns should we succeed in snapping up Tzimas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The writing is far from on the wall for the 18-year-old Academy graduate, who impressed once more at the weekend with a goalscoring performance over Accrington Stanley.

That said, the potential arrival of the young Greek striker would surely sound alarm bells in the Scouser’s mind.

Of course, we’ve no doubt that Slot and Co. would view it as welcome competition to inspire the best out of our young array of attacking talent.

