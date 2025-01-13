‘In direct contact’: Huge Liverpool transfer claim coming out of Sky Sports this afternoon amid Trent reality

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recruitment team are already heavily involved in crisis planning amid ongoing talks over the contracts of three of their key stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s terms are all set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

With the January 1 deadline also passed, overseas outfits have since been free to discuss potential pre-contract agreements with the trio – if that option is appealing to any particular player.

Given that Real Madrid are clear suitors for the No.66’s signature, it’s no surprise that the biggest concern, at present, remains the vice-skipper’s future in England.

Liverpool preparing response to Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

It’s worth emphasising, despite constant speculation over the fullback’s future, that Trent Alexander-Arnold has yet to commit either way.

Nonetheless, it seems Richard Hughes and Co., according to Sacha Tavolieri, are already planning for life without the right-back in the starting-XI.

Should our Academy graduate go on to accept the opportunity of a switch to La Liga in the summer, we’re understood to be keen on exploring a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

“In direct contact with Kimmich’s entourage, Liverpool have targeted Kimmich as the priority track in the event of the departure of their English right-back,” the Belgian reporter reported for Sky Sports.

“His versatility is a quality highlighted within the Reds’ recruitment cell and Kimmich’s name also reassures American shareholders, worried about seeing one of their best defenders leave the Merseyside.

“Free of any contract this summer, the English leaders could – like musical chairs – come here to recover a high-level right-back for a price defying all competition, as Real Madrid wants to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“To do this, the Reds would even be ready to spend up to twenty-five million euros this winter to finalize the operation.

“Currently in direct contact with his representatives, Liverpool’s sports leaders want to first convince the man with ninety-seven selections with the Mannschaft before entering into negotiations with Bayern München in order to have the public support of Joshua Kimmich and therefore facilitate discussions with the Bavarians.”

The German international, likewise on an expiring contract, can play in midfield and right-back. Though, it’s our understanding that midfield is the 29-year-old’s preferred position.

Should Liverpool sign Joshua Kimmich?

With Kimmich set to turn 30 in February, it’s not what we’d describe as a typical Liverpool signing.

That said, with Conor Bradley then perhaps looked at as the long-term future of the right-back position, we might view the former RB Leipzig footballer as the perfect stopgap until the Northern Irishman can take on the role full-time.

Having a further backup option also for Ryan Gravenberch, for when the Dutchman inevitably needs to be rested, would also be a welcome bonus.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile