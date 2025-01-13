What Liverpool fans did for Rio Ngumoha after full debut speaks volumes

Pictures via @strictlylfc on YouTube

Rio Ngumoha was the surprise inclusion in Arne Slot’s first FA Cup team and it’s safe to say that the youngster made the most of his chance.

Handed a full debut, the 16-year-old looked fearless and proved to be a constant threat to the Accrington Stanley defence.

It wasn’t just the confidence but the decision making too, so often making the right call in order to keep hold of the ball.

It was clear that the Liverpool fans in attendance were appreciative of his efforts, demonstrating this by rising to their feet just after the 70-minute mark when Jayden Danns came on to replace him.

Nobody will ever be able to take that performance or reception away from the former Chelsea academy player, now it’s up to him to be handed further opportunities to flourish.

Many may have even been asking who our No.73 was before kick-off, such was his inexperience with the Reds in the past year with the club.

It didn’t take long in the game for the winger who was born in 2008 to attract attention, with a mesmerising dribble bamboozling the opposition defence.

The best is certainly yet to come for a player who became the youngest to ever start a game in our illustrious history, which is an indication of how highly rated the record breaker is.

With the next round presenting us with a trip to Plymouth, his focus should now be on ensuring he is handed another chance to shine among the first team players then.

