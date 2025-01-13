‘Chuck a spanner in the works’ – Ex-Liverpool striker urges Reds to make bold move for Man City ace

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool striker has urged the club to pursue what’d be one of the most sensational transfers of modern times.

Manchester City’s 8-0 FA Cup romp over Salford City on Saturday evening was overshadowed by a post-match revelation from Pep Guardiola that Kyle Walker has asked to leave the Premier League champions.

That bombshell transfer request comes amid speculation over another England right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold, who continues to be of interest to Real Madrid and is into the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

Saunders urges Liverpool to move for Walker

Following the news that the 34-year-old is seeking an exit from the Etihad Stadium, Dean Saunders argued that Liverpool should seek to pounce on that situation amid the ongoing uncertainty over Trent’s future.

Speaking about Walker on FA Cup GameDay Phone-In on talkSPORT, the former Reds striker proclaimed: “Do you want me to chuck a spanner in the works? It looks like Trent is leaving; why don’t Liverpool sign him?

“There you go, he’d be a good signing for Liverpool if Trent goes. I know they’ve got the young kid [Conor Bradley] coming through…by the way, he’s still quick, and if Trent is leaving…”

Saunders insisted that the Man City defender’s pace ‘is still a match for most in this league’ and added: “He’d get in Spurs’ team, he’d get in Liverpool’s team, he’d get in Man United’s team, he’d get in Chelsea’s team. Would he get in Arsenal’s team? He’d get in Arsenal’s team. He’s better than [Ben] White.”

Liverpool won’t go anywhere near Walker

With all due respect to Saunders, we can put forward several reasons as to why Liverpool shouldn’t (and won’t) go anywhere near Walker.

If FSG have reservations about handing lucrative new contracts to two current Reds players who are still performing to a world-class level in Mo Salah (32) and Virgil van Dijk (33), why on Earth would they try to sign someone who’s on £175,000 per week at the Etihad, turns 35 in May and appears to be past his best?

As per The Athletic, the veteran right-back has shipped criticism for his part in a few goals that City have conceded this season, and he was given a torrid time by the jet-heeled Adama Traore against Fulham in October.

Walker’s pace might’ve been explosive in previous years, but as Jamie Carragher noted on Sky Sports, he has a tendency to ‘switch off’ and no longer has the speed to get him out of trouble.

The 34-year-old’s character might also be a concern, with Roy Keane rightly condemning his ‘embarrassing‘ play-acting in the Manchester derby last month and the England international having a turbulent personal life, to put it diplomatically.

Even if Trent were to depart this year, there’s simply no way that Liverpool should – or would – stunt Bradley’s progress by bringing in the Man City right-back. Despite Saunders’ arguements, we can safely assume that this hypothetical transfer won’t ever happen.