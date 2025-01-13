Trent’s stance on contract talk shows ‘respect to his boyhood club’ – Pearce

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future has been widely discussed since the end of last season and now nearly half-way through January, it remains unresolved.

Providing an insight on the Scouser’s mindset, James Pearce wrote for The Athletic: ‘Despite the growing noise around his future, the 26-year-old has largely remained silent on the topic this season.

‘He hasn’t spoken to the English written media since September…

‘Alexander-Arnold has stuck to that stance. When he has conducted interviews with TV rights holders since then the topic has been off-limits.

‘For him, it’s about showing respect to his boyhood club while the process is ongoing. The downside of staying quiet is that others fill the void.

‘However, he has steadfastly resisted the temptation to respond to some of the criticism which has come his way, not wanting to add fuel to the fire.’

It’s hard to know exactly how to take this news as it certainly demonstrates a level of respect to the club amid the current speculation that surrounds our vice captain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future is still unclear

Our 2-2 draw with Manchester United led to such widespread belief that speculation was impacting the performances of our No.66 that Arne Slot was forced to address the topic after the game.

The supporters that traveled to watch the Tottenham game were then given the chance to demonstrate the current opinion of the right back, resulting in a show of vocal support.

Our last match saw the 26-year-old captain the team and score a brilliant goal, showing how quickly form can turn on its head.

The academy graduate now has this stance being shared publicly and it feels like good timing to tie in with a turning of the tides.

It could still all be a deflection from plans to leave, a conclusion to this story that would greatly tarnish the reputation of our assist king.

Time will tell how this all ends but we’re still very much at a standstill and it seems the player is trying to showcase how he isn’t adding fuel to the media fire.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men