Arne Slot highlights role of midfielder who’s ‘showing different energy’ to what he’s used to

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot knew he was making a big step up when he came to Liverpool but even still, one member of the squad has impressed him.

Speaking with the press about Wataru Endo, the Dutchman stated: “Wherever you play him, Wata is like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do my best, whenever you play me.’ So, if it’s five minutes before the end, he comes in and gives everything he has.

“That might be normal for a lot of fans to hear, but for as long as I’ve been in football I’ve seen players who’ve had to come in five minutes before the end also doing different things and showing different energy than Wata shows.

“He is an important part of our team. Every time we need him, in the midfield or even now as a centre-back because I didn’t want to bring Ibou [Konate] in two days after he played against [Manchester] United and after 20 minutes we’d already have to make the substitution.

“He did really well, Wata – and the moment I took him out of our last line [at Tottenham], we conceded!”

Our No.3 is a very talented player but even with that, his temperament is greater than his quality on the pitch – making him even more valuable.

Wataru Endo is a selfless player for Liverpool

When James Milner left Anfield we all knew that a massive hole was being left, even though the then vice captain wasn’t among the most talented players at the club – something that has been filled by Endo.

Much like last season, the former Stuttgart man just needs a chance to showcase how good he is and he more often than not takes it.

The captain of his nation showed against Southampton that he could also help us in central defence, not just as competition for Ryan Gravenberch.

Going back to Crystal Palace away at the start of the season too, no matter how little time the man from Japan has on the pitch – he makes an impact.

It’s nice to see the 31-year-old receive the praise that he richly deserves and perhaps now he’ll get more minutes to go with this.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Endo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

