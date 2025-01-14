‘Outstanding’ – BBC pundit blown away by 28-y/o Liverpool star in second-half v Forest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ohhhhhhh, he wears the No.20!

Diogo Jota came to Liverpool’s rescue in the second half of action at the City Ground, combining perfectly with Kostas Tsimikas as part of a two-man substitution.

The Portuguese international met his Greek teammate’s superly taken corner to level the scoreline, with the Reds previously struggling to break down a stubborn Nottingham Forest backline.

It takes the former Wolves hitman’s tally up to 10 goal contributions in 19 games (across all competitions).

The Merseysiders go seven points clear of Arsenal and six of the Tricky Trees (with a game in hand).

Diogo Jota delivers instant impact at the City Ground

Clinton Morrison was understandably wowed by the No.20’s instant impact in Nottinghamshire, labelling the clinical striker ‘outstanding’ after his arrival in the second 45.

“He has been outstanding since he has come on, Diogo Jota. He could have had a hat-trick!” the pundit spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That is a great save from Sels. He spreads and has to come out.”

The 28-year-old might have handed Liverpool a lead were it not for the efforts of the superb Matz Sels on the night.

Jota is key to Liverpool title charge

There’s a very good chance a player like Jota could be the difference between us managing to lift a 20th English top-flight title, or failing to do so, in the 2024/25 season.

The plaudits go to Mo Salah often enough this term, and rightly so given the Egyptian has 18 goals and 13 assists to his name in the Premier League.

However, our £41m signing’s tendency to capitalise on moments, and in games where limited chances define clashes like these at the City Ground, continues to prove invaluable.

If Liverpool can manage to keep Jota fit with their ‘special programme’, our chances of lifting silverware this season will surely improve.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile