‘Five year deal ready’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bomb that catches Liverpool in its radius

(Pictures courtesy of Empire of the Kop)

Liverpool look increasingly set to miss out on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s signature this January.

The Merseysiders were understood to hold some interest in the Georgian international, with the club open to being opportunistic in the window.

The left-sided winger has already informed Napoli boss Antonio Conte of his desire to leave Naples this month.

It’s now just up to the player and PSG to agree a deal that suits all parties involved.

PSG reach verbal agreement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening that the French giants have ‘reached verbal agreement in principle’ with Napoli over the potential winter window signing.

A £58.7m [€70m] fee plus add-ons is in place with full confirmation apparently likely to come in the very near future.

🔴🔵🇬🇪 Paris Saint-Germain have reached verbal agreement in principle with Napoli for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Deal in place for €70m plus add-ons after story revealed here last week. Five year deal ready for Kvara. 🤝 Final approval from the owners and then… here we go. pic.twitter.com/Vas4549QPd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

Kvaratskhelia has registered eight goal contributions in 19 games (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Liverpool should invest elsewhere

Until we hear otherwise, Liverpool remain very well stocked on the left flank, with both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz enjoying positive first seasons under new head coach Arne Slot.

The pair have collectively reaped a healthy tally of 31 goal contributions in 55 games (across all competitions).

Really, despite Mo Salah’s incredible campaign so far, the spotlight should be on the right flank amid an ongoing impasse over contract negotiations with the Egyptian, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We may hope to see the goals and assists burden spread amongst the forward line, should our No.11 call time on his Anfield career in the summer.

However, that’s ultimately still a lot of pressure to place on the shoulders of Federico Chiesa and, presumably, Ben Doak once he returns from loan at the end of the season.

We’d quite happily see Salah commit to a future beyond 2025, but if there’s any inkling the former Roma attacker won’t extend his deal, we need a seriously quality signing ready to come in through the doors.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile