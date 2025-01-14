What James Pearce heard this morning about Liverpool’s January transfer window

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans hoping to see another dramatic January transfer window where the Reds splash serious cash on a top attacker are likely to be left disappointed.

There were murmurs of interest in Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – since confirmed once again in the latest edition of The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet.

However, whilst it’s acknowledged that the footballer ‘fits the profile in terms of his skill set’, it’s becoming increasingly clear that PSG will win the race for the 23-year-old’s signature.

That’s understandable from a Liverpool perspective given that both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are excelling on the left flank.

Meanwhile, ongoing speculation over the futures of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold should move the Merseysiders’ transfer spotlight elsewhere.

Will Liverpool do any business in January?

The ever-reliable James Pearce reports that we’ll only look to add to our ranks if the following conditions are met: “If there’s a deal to be done that make sense financially and is in the club’s long-term interests.”

Doesn’t that just scream of the modern Liverpool transfer buzzword ‘opportunism’?

It remains to be seen what the club deems an ‘acceptable’ price for an attacking talent in the current window. A £20m bid for 19-year-old Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas would surely fit the bill in that regard.

Though, it shouldn’t be forgotten that we’ve still very much got the benefit of depth in our forward line, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota available to rotate with an established front-three.

Where do Liverpool need to invest?

In our view here at Empire of the Kop, we’d love to see some consideration for the fact that we could need to sign two fullbacks in the summer transfer window – if we don’t act now.

There’s a very real possibility that Trent Alexander-Arnold could accept an attractive switch to Real Madrid in the summer. If questions also persist over Andy Robertson’s form throughout the second-half of the season, it’s not unreasonable to suggest Richard Hughes and his team will be looking at both fullback positions.

Whilst there’s no question on our end of our sporting director’s expertise, we do have to wonder how advisable it is to roll the dice and potentially bank on our vice-captain extending his deal.

Only time will tell whether this proves to be the correct call.

