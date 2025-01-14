Jamie Carragher drops three-word Liverpool demand instantly after Forest draw; most fans will 100% agree

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to get busy in the January transfer window following the club’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Merseysiders managed to salvage a point at the City Ground owing to Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas’ second-half heroics, with the pair combining from a corner.

However, defensive frailties were once again on show as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men cut through the visitors’ backline with ease in the first 45 to secure a well-taken opener via in-form hitman Chris Wood.

A share of the spoils leaves Arne Slot’s side six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Next up: A trip to the Gtech Community Stadium where the Reds will face Brentford on Saturday January 18.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcements in January

But the question is who?

We couldn’t agree more with Jamie Carragher’s view, expressed on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, that Liverpool need to ‘buy a defender’.

Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win, but the defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. Always look likely to concede.

Buy a defender!!!!#NFOLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 14, 2025

In our view here at Empire of the Kop, it’s absolutely imperative that Richard Hughes and Co. bring in a left-back in the current transfer window.

Not just simply to offer some much-needed competition to current first-choice option Andy Robertson but also to ensure that we’re not forced to potentially sign two fullbacks in the summer.

There’s a very real possibility Liverpool must consider that Trent Alexander-Arnold will accept a move on a free agency to Real Madrid, in which case we’d then also need to land a new right-back in the same window.

It’s not a particularly ideal amount of work for our recruitment team to sort – and that’s before we even consider whether or not the club will have managed to secure Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk on fresh deals.

