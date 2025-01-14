‘Not really working’ – Journo says Arne Slot ‘expiriment’ has not gone to plan against Forest

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool were lacklustre to say the least during the opening 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Arne Slot’s side started brightly but conceded to the host’s first effort on target when Chris Wood was slid in by Anthony Elanga.

The Premier League leaders have dominated possession but are yet to register a shot on target (at the time of writing) and are being bullied at times.

The ECHO’s Paul Gorst claimed Slot’s decision to start Luis Diaz down the middle of his front three is ‘not really working’ with Diogo Jota currently warming the bench.

There’s not enough at the top end of the pitch to trouble Forest at the moment but the likes of Harvey Elliott, Fede Chiesa and Curtis Jones are also on the bench if the visitors don’t find a breakthrough anytime soon.

As things stand, Forest are on course to complete a league double over us which nobody would’ve called at the start of the campaign.

Check Gorst’s tweet below via X: