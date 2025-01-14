‘Difficult to properly say’ – Journo unsure how to answer tricky question after LFC draw with Forest

Liverpool were lacklustre in the first half against Nottingham Forest but finally got going during the final 30 minutes to secure a point at the City Ground.

Substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota combined 22 seconds after entering the fray to level the scoreline and although the Reds pushed and pushed for a winner, they couldn’t beat Mat Sels between the sticks for the second time.

The result leaves the visitors six points clear of Forest at the top of the table and with a game in hand.

It’s therefore not all doom and gloom despite the dropped points, but the ECHO’s Paul Gorst is unsure whether the result is two points dropped for Arne Slot’s side – or a point gained.

Forest are flying this season and are extremely difficult to beat meaning we should perhaps be pleased with the point.

But the manner in which we started the game is what’s infuriating. We need to get going in games right from the off, rather than reacting to going a goal down or a near miss from our opponents.

We travel to Brentford on Saturday for another tough game in the Premier League.

Check Gorst’s tweet below via his account on X: