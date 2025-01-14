‘You’d better watch it’ – Klopp sends emphatic Liverpool message almost one year on from bombshell statement

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool are playing the ‘best balanced’ football in the world at the moment and has admitted he’s been blown away by the Reds’ start to life under new boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman replaced Klopp in the Anfield hot seat in the summer – bringing to an end a wonderful eight and a half year spell on Merseyside.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has revealed he’s still in regular contact with the Liverpool boss and many of his former players who are currently flying high at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League table.

“I’m so happy that they do so well, that’s what I was hoping for,” the German said (as quoted by Independent).

“I’m in contact with some people, with Arne texting, players texting, stuff like this. There is not 0.01 percentage that I think ‘oh my God, I should still be there’, not at all.

“I’m more than happy not to be there. Because they are doing so well that’s really great, I wish them all the best and I watch as many games as I can and could, because it’s great football.

“Even if you don’t support Liverpool right now you’d better watch it because it’s really top, top, top football, maybe the best balanced in the world out there right now. I’m really, really happy about that.”

It was a huge shock when Klopp announced he was leaving Liverpool in January of last year.

He had won every major trophy possible at the club and was revered by Kopites for bringing back the glory days to the Red half of Merseyside.

There was uncertainty when Slot arrived from Feyenoord in the summer. Supporters were expecting it to take time for the 46-year-old and his staff to settle in at Anfield, but their success has came quicker than expected.

Of course, nothing has been won yet, but we’re in a brilliant position and Klopp deserves huge credit for leaving the side in a great position for the new Liverpool boss to inherit.

It’s a long-term process for Slot and Co. – but he’s made a great impression during his first few months at the club.