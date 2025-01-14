Jurgen Klopp’s love for Liverpool still burns bright as he weighs in on Mo Salah contract saga

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans en masse have made it clear that they’re desperate for Mo Salah to sign a new contract at Anfield, and so is one of the few people who’s perhaps idolised to an even greater extent in L4.

With little more than five months remaining on the Egyptian’s current deal, uncertainty continues to abound over his future. He recently declared that ‘no progress’ has been made on a renewal of terms, while there have even been reports that the Saudi Pro League have secured a guarantee that he’ll go there in the summer.

Despite rebuking the 32-year-old over his public utterances about the contract saga, Jamie Carragher has also implored FSG to tie down our number 11…and now, so has a certain gentleman named Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp wants Salah to stay at Liverpool

On Tuesday, the former Liverpool manager was officially was officially presented to the media as Red Bull’s new Head of Soccer, a role which has already seen him scorned by supporters of some of his previous clubs in Germany.

The 57-year-old made it unmistakably clear that he’s hoping Salah will remain a Reds player beyond the summer, telling the assembled audience (via Daily Express): “I hope he stays. He is Liverpool’s best striker in modern times, and they had many great ones.

“A fantastic player, a fantastic professional, absolutely outstanding. The best ambassador Egypt could have.”

Klopp still has great affection for Salah and Liverpool

Even though Klopp reportedly wanted to sign Julian Brandt rather than Salah in the summer of 2017, it didn’t take long for the ex-Liverpool manager to forge a lasting affinity with the Egyptian King, who scored 211 goals in 349 appearances in seven years playing under the 57-year-old.

The impassioned manager in which the German implored the winger to remain on Merseyside illustrates that, eight months on from his emotional farewell at Anfield, the love that our former boss still has for this club hasn’t abated in the slightest.

Never mind the occasional touchline flashpoint; it’s clear that Jurgen has a lot of affection for the 32-year-old as not just a footballer, but also a person.

Anyone with Liverpool’s best interests at heart would surely be begging for Salah to renew his commitment to the Reds beyond the end of this season, with a return of 21 goals and 17 assists midway through the current campaign showing that he isn’t slowing down any time soon.

It feels like a saga which’ll never end, but one way or another there will be a resolution in the next five months. Whenever it arrives, let’s hope and pray that it’s along the lines of ‘We are delighted to announce that Mohamed Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool Football Club’.