(Video) Forget Jota: Liverpool equaliser doesn’t happen without 28-y/o’s 20-second impact

Liverpool have not had it easy at the City Ground this evening but Diogo Jota dragged the Reds level 22 seconds after being introduced from the bench.

Kostas Tsimikas, who was also introduced at the same time as his Portuguese teammate, was the provider with a pinpoint delivery from a corner.

Arne Slot will be delighted with the duo’s impact but there’s still work to do if we’re to earn all three points.

We’ve been far from our best but we’ve showed real fight to stay in the game.

