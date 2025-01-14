Liverpool given faint Martin Zubimendi transfer hope after blockbuster Fabrizio Romano update

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Liverpool have missed out on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s signature following PSG’s major push for the player in the January transfer window.

Now, Arne Slot’s men look set to also miss out on a move for former summer target Martin Zubimendi, with Arsenal understood to have stolen a march in pursuing the Spanish international.

The 25-year-old holding midfielder, who’s set to turn 26 this coming February, was the subject of intense interest from the Merseysiders in the prior window.

Although the footballer was, at one point, considered close to committing his future to Anfield, Real Sociedad’s late emotional plea ensured he’d stay put in San Sebastian for at least a little while longer.

However, with La Real currently sitting outside the European spots in La Liga, perhaps Zubimendi’s head has finally been turned by the prospect of greater success.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal not 100% done yet

It’s a faint hope for Liverpool, but Fabrizio Romano reported that Arsenal have yet to finalise the deal in question.

Of course, no one should be under the illusion that the Gunners aren’t advanced in their talks with the Spanish outfit.

“The situation of Martin Zubimendi is one of the most interesting for the summer transfer window and Arsenal are clearly leading the race to land him in the summer,” the Italian reporter informed CaughtOffside.

“It’s not a done deal yet, there is still some work to do, but Arsenal are in good and advanced talks to sign Zubimendi in the summer transfer window – not in January, because Real Sociedad have no plans to part ways with the player in the middle of the season.

“We know Sociedad and Zubimendi have a very special relationship, but for the summer the release clause will be there – €60m – and Arsenal are willing to trigger the clause as soon as they will complete the agreement with the player.

“The conversation is advanced and Mikel Arteta is involved in presenting the project as a crucial factor to convince Zubimendi, who was also a strong target for Liverpool last summer.

“Liverpool were close to getting the deal done and then Zubimendi decided to stay at Real Sociedad, basically because he loves his club, his city, his country, so sometimes, especially from players from that area of Spain, like Nico Williams too, they love to stay there and that was the case for Zubimendi.”

Do Liverpool still need Zubimendi?

It would be remiss of us to completely ignore the fact that the Liverpool of the now compared to the Liverpool of the summer are in two completely different positions.

The emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as not only a stopgap solution in the six position, but also, fundamentally, an outstanding option has completely changed the club’s plans.

There’s no longer a need for an out-and-out starter; rather, what we’d benefit from is cover for our sensational Dutch international.

On that basis, Zubimendi wouldn’t fit the bill and, rather understandably, he’s unlikely to be keen on the prospect of playing second fiddle at L4.

Regardless, we couldn’t be more happy with the player Gravenberch has developed into under Slot’s watch!

