James Pearce outlines Liverpool’s transfer window stance on Jayden Danns after FA Cup cameo

Image via The Kop Council and Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jayden Danns needed just four minutes to make his mark off the bench in Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley last weekend.

The manner in which he dispatched his third senior goal for the Reds – each of them coming in that particular competition – would’ve delighted supporters of the club, having astutely won the ball to initiate the move and then had the presence of mind to finish to the net after Federico Chiesa’s initial shot was saved.

It’s led some LFC fans on social media to call for the 18-year-old to be handed more regular game-time by Arne Slot, with that being just his second appearance for the first team this season, although it appears that the Anfield hierachy may have other plans.

What are Liverpool’s plans for Danns in January transfer window?

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, James Pearce outlined Liverpool’s stance on Danns during the January window.

It’s stated that the Reds ‘will consider loan interest’ in the teenage striker, along with fellow academy youngster James McConnell, with the former having overcome a ‘troublesome back problem’ and ‘enhanced his growing reputation’ with his goalscoring cameo against Accrington on Saturday.

Liverpool need to think carefully about potential Danns loan exit

The decision as to whether or not to loan out Danns this month could be a tricky one for Liverpool, who’ve had mixed fortunes in that regard with other forwards during the campaign so far.

Whereas Ben Doak has impressed sufficiently at Middlesbrough to attract offers from two Premier League clubs, Kaide Gordon was given so little game-time for Norwich that the Reds recalled him from Carrow Road in recent days.

With the right choice of club, the 18-year-old could get the regular first-team exposure which’d greatly enhance his development, and the competition for places in Slot’s attack is currently quite intense, with six senior players vying for three positions.

However, if Liverpool were to suffer a couple of injuries up front, suddenly Danns’ importance as a backup option would grow, and he might get opportunities in our upcoming Champions League games (the Reds are all but into the last 16) and the FA Cup fourth round visit to Plymouth Argyle.

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if Championships clubs were to approach the Merseysiders to ask about taking the teenager on loan for the rest of the season, although the Anfield hierarchy would need to carefully consider each option before deciding whether or not to sanction a temporary exit.