‘Fully informed…’ – Sky reporter drops Tuesday lunchtime update on Liverpool’s Tzimas pursuit

Little more than 48 hours ago, it would’ve been understandable if most Liverpool fans weren’t overly familar with a Germany-based striker by the name of Stefanos Tzimas.

Then came a report from reliable Bundesliga insider Florian Plettenberg that the Reds have begun talks with FC Nürnberg regarding a potential move for the 19-year-old, whose agent has also been contacted by the Anfield giants.

The teenager is actually on loan at the Max-Morlock-Stadion from PAOK Salonika in his native Greece, although FCN plan to take up the purchase option and sell him on at a profit in the summer, a stance at which sporting director Olaf Rebbe hinted in an interview with Bild.

Plettenberg shares his latest info on Tzimas

On Tuesday lunchtime, Plettenberg took to X to share his latest information on Liverpool’s pursuit of Tzimas, clarifying that while nothing has been agreed between the two parties as of yet, the Merseysiders continue to keep a close watch on the striker.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter posted: “So far, no negotiations have taken place between Liverpool and 1. FC Nürnberg regarding Stefanos Tzimas, and no agreements have been reached yet. However, LFC are now fully informed about all the details and are closely monitoring the 19y/o striker.

“His price in the summer, should Nürnberg sign him permanently, would be €25 million fixed plus add-ons. Fabian Hürzeler and Brighton also have him on their shortlist.”

Liverpool seem convinced that Tzimas is worth pursuing

Rebbe has been adamant that Nürnberg won’t part with Tzimas this month, so Liverpool know that any deal they clinch for him wouldn’t take hold until the summer.

However, they might be keen to try and secure an agreement for him in the coming weeks, particularly with Premier League rivals such as Brighton seemingly lurking.

The reported asking price of €25m (£21m) is sizeable for a teenage prospect who’s currently playing in the German second tier, but that in itself hints at the potential of the Greek striker, who’s already sampled European football with his parent club PAOK.

Some Liverpool fans might view Tzimas as a curious transfer target given his lack of experience in a major league in Europe and the already intense competition for places in Arne Slot’s attack, but it’s apparent that Anfield chiefs see something special in the youngster.

It has the feeling of a rumour which could persist right throughout the January transfer window. If it does, let’s hope it doesn’t end up being as much of a wild goose chase as the failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi!