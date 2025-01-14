‘For sure…’ – Fabrizio Romano reports of ‘genuine’ Saudi interest in ‘important’ Liverpool ace

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there’s ‘genuine’ interest from the Saudi Pro League in one ‘important’ Liverpool player this month.

Last weekend, there were reports from Spain that an agreement had been struck which’d see Mo Salah leaving Anfield for the Middle East at the end of his contract in the summer, although the more reliable David Lynch advised on Monday that the Egyptian’s firm desire is to remain on Merseyside.

The 32-year-old isn’t the only Reds forward being spoken about in terms of a potential move to the Gulf state, though.

Romano on ‘genuine’ Saudi interest in Nunez

In an overnight update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano reported of interest from Saudi Arabia in Darwin Nunez, albeit that it hasn’t yet progressed beyond the initial contact stage.

The journalist outlined: “What I can confirm at the moment is only that interest from Saudi in Darwin Nunez is genuine. There have been conversations to understand the situation of Darwin, the price tag and all these sorts of things.

“For sure there is interest. For sure, there is something in terms of contacts from Saudi, but at the moment there is not something advanced or concrete in terms of negotiations.

“We have to respect Liverpool in this story. Darwin is an important player for them. They spent important money on him, so before saying that Liverpool are selling Darwin Nunez, there is still plenty of things to do. At the moment, we are not at that stage. Interest yes, but at the moment still nothing advanced or concrete.”

Could Liverpool cash in on Nunez this year?

A frustrating season for Nunez was encapsulated in his performance against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, when he missed two promising chances in the opening quarter-hour and later watched fellow forwards Diogo Jota, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa all find the net.

The Uruguayan remains stuck on four goals in 26 games this term, with only one coming since the November international break (Transfermarkt), and he won’t get the chance to add to that against Nottingham Forest tonight as he’s suspended for the trip to the City Ground.

Having cost an initial £64m from Benfica in 2022 – potentially rising to £85m with add-ons (BBC Sport) – many Liverpool fans might feel that, if a Saudi club were to offer anything close to that figure, it’d be worth taking the money and putting it towards a more reliable replacement.

At the moment Arne Slot has plenty of depth in attack, but we’ve seen over the past year how drastically the picture can change if a couple of injuries were to take hold – hence why academy starlet Danns got his opportunity in domestic cup competitions in the second half of 2023/24.

We don’t expect an exit to happen for Nunez in the January transfer window, especially when there’d be minimal scope for the Reds to sign another striker by the end of the month, but let’s see whether the interest of the Middle East will amplify as the year progresses.