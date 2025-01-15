Slot ‘can’t remember’ what happened against Forest ever happening before in his career

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest played out a hard-fought duel but one moment in the game will live long in the memory for Arne Slot.

Speaking with the press about whether he’s ever made a substitution with a better impact, the Dutchman said: “No, I don’t think so. I can’t remember it.

“Although I don’t feel any pride in the substitution because you make a substitution because you have a certain game plan for why you do this.

“In this situation, we brought an attacker in for a defender just to play even more attacking football than we already did because we needed a goal – or goals.

“Then scoring from set-pieces was not something I had in my mind when I brought the two of them in, but of course Jota can score a goal and Kostas has a good set-piece.”

For Kostas Tsimikas to come on with and with his first touch set up Diogo Jota, who then with his first touch put the ball in the back of the net – it’s a feat likely to not be completed again.

Arne Slot may not make a more impactful sub ever again

Although our head coach may not have expected it to be so successful so quickly, it was an attacking move to replace a centre back with a forward.

With the 46-year-old confirming that this was a move motivated by trying to win the game and not because of another injury for Ibou Konate, his bravery was rewarded.

We may not have come away with all three points from the City Ground but it was a good performance in a tough place to visit, meaning the draw will be accepted.

After what was a brief slump against Manchester United and Tottenham, it was nice to see a good performance and now we must follow this up with victory in our next match against Brentford.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Jota and Tsimikas via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men