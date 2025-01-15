Arne Slot responds to Nottingham Forest fans’ singing at him all game

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot still hasn’t recovered from losing to Nottingham Forest earlier in the season and their supporters wanted to make sure he remembered that.

During our game at the City Ground, the home fans continued to sing about being in the head of our head coach and he was asked to comment on this after the game.

A member of the press said: “Arne, you’re very complimentary about the Forest fans, especially considering they were singing at you…”

To which he replied: “Oh, yeah?”

The Dutchman was then asked: “Did you take that well?”

And he stated: “Because they were happy with my team’s style of play, or(?) What was the reason for them to sing for me?”

It was confirmed: “They were singing that Nottingham Forest are in your head.”

The 46-year-old then added: “Oh, OK.”

“I thought they just liked our style of play… Then I didn’t understand them really well.

“This was a joke, but you understood that. Yeah, I didn’t notice it that much, but if you tell me that it happened a lot, then probably it is true.

“They were also not only singing for me, they were helping their team a lot.

“A nice stadium to play in, it was the first time I was here, but it’s a normal situation – they’re having an incredible season so it would be weird if the fans were booing.”

For a man with such an impressive winning record this season, he’s very complimentary about the only team he’s failed to beat thus far.

Arne Slot has plenty of respect for Nottingham Forest and their fans

The former Feyenoord coach remained as classy as ever and it showed that he wasn’t impacted by the songs being sung in his direction.

It was the same press conference where more transfer questions were fired at Jurgen Klopp’s replacement and he batted these off with similar ease.

Instead, he found more time for crediting the role of Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas on making an instant impact – a subject that is no doubt easier to discuss too.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nottingham Forest fans (from 5:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

