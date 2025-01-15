Liverpool fans will love Jota’s request to Tsimikas before pair were subbed on against Forest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot admitted that he’d never seen an impact like what Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas had when they came onto the pitch against Nottingham Forest.

Not only did the duo come on and get the Reds back level in the game, our No.20 has shared another remarkable occurrence.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 28-year-old said: “I actually said to him, we were watching the cup goal from two or three years ago where he passed it to me, and we were on the touchline there and I was just saying, ‘Let’s do it now, recreate your assist, take the corner.’”

“It was a goal, it was one of those occasions where everything went right. But like I said, I’m not happy because I think we could have won.”

For such a prediction to be made is a credit to the mentality of both men, who were determined to come onto the pitch and make a telling impact for the team.

Diogo Jota was determined to make an impact against Forest

Even Nuno Espirito Santo was caught out by the instant impact of the former Wolves striker, as his former manager stated he didn’t foresee him scoring from a set piece.

This seems like a rather strange remark as we all know how impressive the Portuguese attacker in with his head, despite seldom being the tallest player in the box.

The international is a constant threat for the Reds and we’ve managed to slowly return him to full fitness in recent weeks.

Let’s hope that the striker can continue to make a telling impact and remain available to be called upon for further crucial contributions in front of goal.

