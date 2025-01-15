Offer ready: Liverpool could face off with ex-Chelsea manager for £34m gem who Man Utd also want

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could be set to go head-to-head with a former Chelsea manager in the race for a prodigious Serie A talent.

Earlier this week, CaughtOffside reported that the Reds are keeping a close eye on Patrick Dorgu, the versatile Lecce youngster who’s also been scouted by Manchester United.

The 20-year-old has been linked on and off with the Merseyside giants for a number of months, and it now seems that FSG are ready to make their move for him.

Liverpool readying offer for Dorgu

A report from Solo Lecce has claimed that Liverpool have ‘prepared an investment’ of €40m (£33.6m) for Dorgu, who’s apparently been the subject of no fewer than four separate scouting missions by the Reds over the past few months.

However, Antonio Conte’s Napoli are understood to be attempting a transfer raid of their own for the wide player and have repeatedly offered €30m (£25.2m) plus bonuses to try and land him before a bidding war ensues.

Where could Dorgu fit into the Liverpool line-up?

Dorgu is a highly versatile operator who’s lined out in several different positions already this season, having been both a full-back and a winger on either flank while also playing in central midfield and as a number 10 (WhoScored).

If Liverpool are to pip former Chelsea boss Conte to the 20-year-old’s signature, we suspect that Arne Slot might view him primarily as a left-back option, a role in which Andy Robertson has continued to struggle in recent weeks and months.

The Denmark international mightn’t necessarily go straight into the Reds’ starting line-up, but he could be a more than beneficial utility player to have on the bench when needed.

If Liverpool are looking for an enterprising full-back addition to maraud along the touchline at will, Dorgu would fit the bill.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months for shots (1.71) and non-penalty goals (0.18) per 90 minutes. He’s also among the top 11% for touches in the attacking penalty area per match (2.49), which illustrates the attacking thrust that he can offer from a wide position.

Jamie Carragher took to social media after Liverpool’s draw against Nottingham Forest last night to beg FSG to sign a defender this month, and if these reports are accurate, then it seems that his appeals have been taken on board by Richard Hughes and co.

We’d take this update with a pinch of salt for now until such time that it’s corroborated by a top-tier source closer to Merseyside, but at least it appears as though the Anfield hierarchy are making some efforts to try and bolster Slot’s squad during the January transfer window.