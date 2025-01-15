Revisiting Mo Salah’s penalty claim provides damning evidence against Forest

Pictures via TNT Sports

For the first time since October (12 matches), Mo Salah didn’t provide a goal contribution against Nottingham Forest but perhaps has reason to feel aggrieved by this.

One moment in the second half saw a rare opportunity for the Egyptian King to run at his full-back, the former Red Nico Williams.

Our No.11 wriggled past and was soon in the opposition penalty area but was being closely followed by the Welshman and his teammate Elliot Anderson.

It resulted in the 32-year-old falling to the floor and led to a quick decision by both referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR John Brooks that no penalty should be awarded.

However, reviewing this footage does seem to suggest that there was a case for us to be given a spot kick.

It was a tough night in Nottingham for Mo Salah

Watching our former defender’s left foot, he clearly kicks our Premier League record scorer’s right leg – causing it to give way and for him to head to the floor.

Not only that, the former Newcastle midfielder blocks off the Egyptian’s right leg and also pushes him in the back.

Neither defender got anywhere near the ball and our forward couldn’t do anything to stop himself falling, all meaning it was surely a foul.

Anywhere else on the pitch, we would have seen a free kick given but we weren’t afforded the chance to take what could have been a vital penalty.

With all the post-match talk being around the instant impact of both Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas, had the officials made the right call then we may have seen chat about the former Roma attacker being the hero once again.

You can watch the foul on Salah courtesy of TNT Sports (via @Davolarr on X):

