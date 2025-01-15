(Video) One piece of jaw-dropping Trent brilliance last night showed why Liverpool must keep him

Image via @kdjdjdjdjdjksks on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now put his inexplicably awful performance against Manchester United firmly behind him!

After a tough day at the office when Ruben Amorim’s side earned a 2-2 draw at Anfield 10 days ago, the Liverpool vice-captain had a lively display off the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and then capped a fine outing in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley with a thumping goal.

A visit to in-form Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night was set to provide a stern test of his credentials, and while the 26-year-old wasn’t always at his phenomenal best, there was still one moment of jaw-dropping brilliance which proved just why Paul Merson was clamouring for him to start at the City Ground.

Trent picks out Salah with killer pass

At one stage in the second half, the ball broke towards Trent from an aerial duel, and he had the option of a simple pass to Dominik Szoboszlai, but our number 66 wasn’t interested in that.

Instead, with his theoretically weaker left foot, he pinged a volley which travelled the best part of 60 yards towards Mo Salah, who had gotten goal-side of Neco Williams and found himself with only Matz Sels to beat.

Unfortunately, a heavy touch from the Egyptian allowed the Forest goalkeeper one of his easier saves of the night, but take nothing away from the vision and technique of the Liverpool right-back to pick out the winger.

No wonder Real Madrid are after Trent!

Trent’s quality on the ball has never been in doubt, although his defensive capabilities have often been questioned (sometimes unfairly).

His distribution wasn’t always on point last night, with only two accurate crosses out of nine attempted, and he didn’t have it all his own way up against Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, but on the whole it was a tidy performance from the 26-year-old.

On the whole, his qualities far outweigh his weak points, and when a club of Real Madrid’s unparalleled European success is submitting a transfer offer for him, then he’s obviously no mug of a footballer.

Trent has little more than five months remaining on his current contract at Liverpool, and the prospect of losing him on a free in the summer grows worryingly by the day.

The Reds can ill afford to jettison a player of his immense quality – just imagine how much we’d have been swooning over that pass to Salah last night had the Egyptian gone on to score from it…

You can check out Trent’s outrageous pass to Salah below, via @kdjdjdjdjdjksks on X: