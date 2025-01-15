‘No interest’ – Reliable journalist emphatically shuts down Liverpool January transfer rumour

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A reliable journalist has poured cold water over a recent transfer rumour involving a Liverpool-linked forward.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg had claimed over the past 72 hours that the Reds have begun talks with FC Nürnberg regarding a potential swoop for Stefanos Tzimas, the highly coveted striker who’s on loan at Miroslav Klose’s side from PAOK Salonika.

The 2.Bundesliga outfit had seemingly been intending to activate the 19-year-old’s purchase option at the end of the season and then sell him on a profit, but even if they do, it now appears that Anfield won’t be his destination.

Pearce shuts down Liverpool links with Tzimas

On Wednesday morning, James Pearce took to X with an update on the teenage Greek forward, who despite the aforementioned rumours is apparently not of interest to Liverpool at the moment.

The Athletic reporter posted: “Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a deal for Stefanos Tzimas. Been linked with teenage Greek striker who is currently on loan at FC Nurnberg on loan from PAOK.”

With Pearce being one of the most reliable sources on all things Liverpool, we’d be inclined to take his transfer updates as trustworthy information, so it does indeed appear as though the Reds won’t be pursuing Tzimas any further.

The Nürnberg youngster had seemed a curious target for the Merseysiders, given the abundance of riches that Arne Slot already has in attack, and that the 19-year-old – for all his potential – has no experience of a major European league as of yet.

The Greek forward might be off the table, but we’d still hope that Richard Hughes can bring in some reinforcements this month while the opportunity is there.

Following last night’s draw against Nottingham Forest, Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to ‘buy a defender’, a plea which’ll surely have had plenty of Reds fans nodding in agreement given the team’s increasing porouness at the back since the start of December and the worrying form of Alisson Becker.

Arne Slot might’ve been non-committal when asked about potential January signings, but we suspect that he’ll want another body or two added to his squad over the next fortnight in order to bolster our Premier League title charge over the second half of the season.