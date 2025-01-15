Van Dijk impressed with Liverpool teammate who showed ‘a lot of drive and hunger’ vs Forest

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool only left Nottingham with one point but Virgil van Dijk was still impressed with the performance of one his teammates.

Asked about the impact of our substitutions on the night, our captain said via liverpoolfc.com: “[It’s important] from everyone but obviously it’s important for players that come on to make an immediate impact, and this was very immediate of course.

“[Diogo Jota] came in with a lot of energy, a lot of drive and hunger and obviously he had opportunities to score also the winner.

“Kostas with an amazing corner to set him up. We need everyone in this race and we keep going.”

It shows a real appreciation of the importance of a squad in a title race and the eagerness in which the duo who were benched wanted to make an impact.

Virgil van Dijk was impressed with Diogo Jota’s impact

Arne Slot admitted he can’t recall ever making a more successful change during a game in terms of how quick it paid off, the whole dressing room would have been happy with the switch too.

With it being revealed that Diogo Jota predicted such an instant and telling impact from himself and Kostas Tsimikas, it shows the mindset of both men.

Rather than sulking about being benched, they came onto the pitch determined to show their talents.

That’s testament to the togetherness within the club at the moment, as everyone is fighting for the same end goal of trying to win the title.

We may not have secured victory at the City Ground but we still hold top position, with a game in hand on our rivals.

