Van Dijk bemoans what Liverpool ‘should have’ done against Nottingham Forest

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

It was always going to be a tough game against Nottingham Forest but Virgil van Dijk was left disappointed with one point from the match.

Asked whether the Reds should have won, our captain said via liverpoolfc.com: “Yeah, it should have been, especially based on the second-half performance.

“I think we created many chances, especially against a team that don’t concede many chances. But it’s football – should have been, could have been, it doesn’t work like that.

“They worked their socks off as well and that’s what they have been doing, so big credit to them too.

“But looking at my own team, I think we should have done better with finishing our opportunities.”

As the game dragged on, it became more open and thus more opportunities were available for Arne Slot’s side to get a winner but it wasn’t to be

Virgil van Dijk left the City Ground frustrated with one point

Football is always a game of small margins and had the decision gone our way for a penalty to be awarded for the foul on Mo Salah, we may have left with three points.

Instead, we can reflect on a brilliant substitution that led to Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota changing the game but also rue the missed chances that followed.

Recording a point away to the third-best team in the Premier League cannot be seen as a negative but it’s certainly a fair comment from our No.4 that we should have taken all three.

Now it’s focus on another tough away day against Brentford and a hope that we can bounce back from a run of results that haven’t matched what we saw earlier in the season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men