(Video) Liverpool academy gem who Fowler dubbed ‘incredible’ makes his case to Slot yet again

One Liverpool youngster made his case to Arne Slot for further first-team involvement when the Reds’ under-21s were in action on Wednesday.

Barry Lewtas’ side took on their Sparta Prague counterparts in the Premier League International Cup in Kirkby, and despite falling to a 3-1 defeat to the Czech side, one player for the home side added to his growing reputation.

LFC may have lost but it was they who struck first through Jayden Danns in the 11th minute as the teenager took his goal with ice-cold composure.

James McConnell had possession in midfield and gave himself the time to look around and pick out an outstanding through ball for the 18-year-old, who split the visitors’ centre-backs and bore down on goal.

The striker then took one touch to divert the ball away from the advancing Sparta goalkeeper before coolly dispatching it to the net to give Liverpool an early lead.

Could Danns be a viable first-team option for Liverpool this season?

It’s been a very good week for Danns, who also scored for the Reds’ first team in their 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup last Saturday and was recently praised by Robbie Fowler for his ‘incredible appetite’.

The teenager is still quite raw at senior level with seven appearances, but a return of three goals from just 100 minutes on the pitch bodes well for what he could go on to accomplish if he builds on that early potential.

Some Liverpool fans on social media have been clamouring for the 18-year-old to be given further opportunities by Slot in the second half of the season, but despite the youngster’s obvious talents, breaking into a stacked forward line at Anfield will be no easy feat.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic earlier this week, the Reds are open to loan offers for Danns in the January transfer window, should any prospective suitors be able to offer him regular senior game-time over the coming months.

He could plausibly end up following the likes of Ben Doak out of the club on a temporary basis in order to enhance his development, although Slot will no doubt have taken note of the young striker’s latest goalscoring display amid a very promising start to 2025

You can view Danns’ goal against Sparta Prague below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @VidsAcademy on X: