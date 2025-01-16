Ian Wright highlights Liverpool weakness that Arsenal ‘can take advantage of’

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool remain top of the league but Ian Wright thinks he’s spotted a way that teams can exploit us in the second half of the season.

Speaking on The Overlap, the 61-year-old said: “You look at Liverpool at the moment, yes Liverpool are top and they’re playing well but there’s, I wouldn’t say a frailty but there’s, defensively, you can feel that there’s a mistake, or there’s a couple of games where you might be able to [exploit that], can Arsenal recognise that, can we take advantage of that?”

This came within the argument from the former striker that Arsenal need to buy another player who operates in the position that he used to play.

Jamie Carragher’s comments in response were that the Reds need to sign a left-sided central defender who can also play left back, something which may make our back line more sturdy.

Liverpool have leaked some goals of late

With worrying statistics surrounding Alisson Becker’s post-shot expected goals (PSxG) versus goals prevented, proving that he’s currently the worst in the league in this area, it’s a little scary.

We saw Chris Wood score a relatively easy goal at the City Ground and an air of invincibility at the back has decreased in recent weeks.

Fingers have been pointed at our full backs of late too and it’s clear from the comments of the supporter of Mikel Arteta’s side that rivals are starting to see our back line as a weak point.

It’s over to Arne Slot to try and improve this part of our game, or Richard Hughes to bolster the options we have there.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Liverpool (from 37:48) via The Overlap on YouTube:

