“That’s too much money…” – Ian Wright says Liverpool must take £70m for one player if offered it

Image via The Overlap

Ian Wright has told Liverpool that they ought to accept prospective offers of £70m for one player if they were to materialise.

In the summer of 2022, the Reds spent an initial £64m (potentially rising to £85m with add-ons) for Darwin Nunez, who’s had his moments at Anfield but has also shipped endless criticism over his lack of end product in England.

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that there is ‘genuine’ interest from the Saudi Pro League in our number 9, although that has yet to manifest itself in the form of a concrete offer for the 25-year-old.

Wright: £70m for Nunez would be too good to turn down

Speaking on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Wright claimed that, if Liverpool were to be offered £70m for the Uruguay striker, they should take the money and run.

The Arsenal legend said: “Darwin Nunez should be doing a lot better than he is in terms of his finishing. If Liverpool can get £70m back from selling him, that would be great business.

“That’s too much money to avoid; you’ve got to roll the dice on that one for me. He’s got that Divock Origi vibe, but you just never know, but I’d sell him.”

Patience beginning to wear thin with Nunez

An overall return of 37 goals in 122 games isn’t appalling, and some pundits in this country have been far too quick to get on Nunez’s back over the past couple of years.

However, having scored just four times in 26 appearances this season and missed two good chances early on against Accrington Stanley last weekend, even the patience of his most ardent supporters may be starting to wear thin.

Jamie Carragher claimed on the aforementioned podcast that Liverpool ‘aren’t happy with’ the meagre output from the 25-year-old, whose effort and endeavour has never been in doubt but whose goal return simply hasn’t justified the outlay on him when signed from Benfica.

The Reds have an excellent reputation for turning a huge profit on players who’d been on the periphery at Anfield, bagging more than £50m from the sales of Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to Brentford last August, but even they’d be doing well to reap £70m for Nunez off the back of the campaign so far.

We agree with Wright in that a prospective offer of that amount would be too high to turn down, although FSG should only contemplate selling the Uruguayan if they were all but guaranteed to put the money received for him towards an immediate replacement of elite quality.