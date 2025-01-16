Jamie Carragher explains why he wanted Arsenal to win this week

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool’s grip at the top of the Premier League has loosened after a run of tough games and less impressive performances, with Arsenal poised to try and capitalise upon this.

Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher explained why he was cheering the Gunners on against Manchester United in the FA Cup: “I was desperate for Arsenal to go through, no not the Man United thing…

“When [Arsenal] went out that that made me think, ‘Ooh, the league.’

“I just remember [Arsenal] last season, [they] went out of all the cups early and just went for the league…

“They won 16 out of 18, [Arsenal] went on like an unbelievable run and [Arsenal will] need to do that again.

“I was thinking, I can see Liverpool just being in them four competitions and going to the end.”

The Scouser wanting Manchester United to get beat may not be surprising news but the reason behind it certainly makes long term sense as a Red.

As our former defender has already outlined his desire for a new signing to bolster our title chances, it’s clear he’s plotting the best way we can achieve success.

Jamie Carragher is worried about Arsenal’s free calendar

With a Carabao Cup semi final second leg and the fourth round of the FA Cup already in our calendar, that’s a minimum of two games more than what Mikel Arteta’s side will be in.

Further progression in either competition, combined with Champions League matches too, will all add many minutes to the legs of Arne Slot’s side.

Winning is the best feeling in the game and the more we play, it will mean the more victories we’ve achieved but when it comes down to the closing stages of the campaign – these matches could make a big difference.

The third-to-last game of the season is the team from the Emirates playing at Anfield and that already looks to be a crucial meeting in this title race.

With them seemingly getting a deal for Martin Zubimendi sorted, a man who couldn’t be convinced on a summer move to Merseyside, it feels like a growing rivalry between the two sides.

Let’s hope that our cup escapades don’t cost us clinching the one trophy we would all value above any other.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Arsenal (from 29:02) via The Overlap on YouTube:

