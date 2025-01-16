Carragher names one first-team player ‘Liverpool aren’t happy with’ at the moment

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool remain top of the league but that doesn’t mean that every player has been on top form, something Jamie Carragher has addressed.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser said: “I think there’s a dearth of great strikers around now.

“Because I actually think, if you go through the Premier League, Liverpool aren’t happy with their striker probably Nunez, I know Jota, we love Jota, but he’s not fit, he’s not probably first choice…

“The point being, I don’t think this is an era of, ‘Right, you just go and and spend £80 million and there’s a striker out there.’

“I don’t think there’s actually one there who everyone goes… you can’t get Isak, you can’t do that.”

It was an opinion presented as a fact by the Bootle-born pundit but it does feel like the long term future of our No.9 position doesn’t lie with the man who currently wears the number.

The pressure is building on Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

With two goals scored in the Premier League this season, it’s not been the most productive campaign from our club record signing.

It feels like he doesn’t work in the way Arne Slot wants to play and it’s hard to see who is to blame for this, given that the head coach, coaching department and recruitment team have all changed since the 25-year-old was signed.

With Fabrizio Romano confirming that interest from Saudi Arabia in the forward is genuine, there may be an increased likelihood of allowing a deal to be completed.

Robbie Fowler has also suggested that it may be time to cut ties with the Uruguayan and it seems like patience is beginning to wear thin with many supporters too.

We may be at a crossroads moment where the former Benfica man shows everyone more consistency to his game, or we decide to cash in and replace him.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Nunez and Jota via The Overlap on YouTube:

