Jurgen Klopp Liverpool documentary u-turn and what it means for fans

(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s exit as Liverpool manager will forever remain etched in supporters’ minds but we’re set to view the final moments in a totally different way.

As reported by Sam Wallace for The Telegraph: ‘The delayed behind-the-scenes Liverpool documentary about the club’s 2023-24 season has been changed to a retrospective of the entire Jürgen Klopp era – a decision that was eventually taken after the legendary manager said he was to quit last January.’

It’s a change that is likely to be warmly welcomed by our fans as it means we won’t have to revisit the final games of what was ultimately an underwhelming end to his reign.

The German won a trophy and had the perfect send-off at Anfield, all of which will be amazing to relive but seeing as this is now going to be done in the context of the near decade of success that preceded it – is even more exciting.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit will be amazing to relive

Nobody knew what the future held when we saw Arne Slot walk into the role of a man that many thought was irreplicable.

As the Reds sit top of the league, it’s likely that the 57-year-old will be delighted with how well his former club are playing since his exit.

After admitting that he’s still watching the Reds from afar, it’s clear that the love that was in place back in May is still very much present today.

Now back in the game and in football stadiums, his new job with Red Bull will take up much of his time in the coming months and possibly years.

One thing that is for sure though, when this new documentary comes out our former boss will be sat watching it like we all will – reminiscing about some of the best days of our lives.

