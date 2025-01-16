‘You better watch it’ – Jurgen Klopp has just given a huge endorsement to Arne Slot and Liverpool

Image via Mirror Football

Jurgen Klopp has given his firm seal of approval to the work of his successor in the Liverpool dugout.

The German bade an emotional farewell at Anfield last year after an unforgettable reign of almost nine years, with Arne Slot taking on the unenviable task of following in his footsteps, although the current head coach has thus far made a potentially reputation-ruining transition look seamless.

The Dutchman has guided the Reds to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings and has the chance to take them into yet another Carabao Cup final next month.

Klopp praises Slot for ‘top, top, top football’ at Liverpool

Klopp was officially presented to the media as Red Bull’s new Head of Soccer this week, and he revealed that he still keeps in contact with many of his former players who remain at Anfield (notably urging Mo Salah to sign a new deal), although he stressed that he has zero regrets about stepping down as our manager last year.

The 57-year-old also waxed lyrical about how Liverpool have been playing under Slot, saying (via The Mirror, with credit to Red Bull): “I watch as many games as I can because it’s great football.

“Even if you don’t support Liverpool, you better watch it because it’s really top, top, top football – maybe the best balanced on a lot of things in the world out there right now. I’m really, really happy about that.”

Slot has made post-Klopp transition look smooth so far

We don’t doubt that Slot is sufficiently single-minded not to need anyone else’s approval of his style of play, but he’ll nonetheless appreciate the glowing appraisal from his iconic predecessor.

The Reds have found an ideal mixture of being able to win matches by blowing teams away (as Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham and West Ham have all discovered) and also by digging deep to find a route to victory when they’re not at their best (e.g. the league games against Chelsea, Brighton and Southampton).

Performances and results have generally dipped since the start of December, with only three wins in their last seven top-flight matches and a defeat to Spurs in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, yet Liverpool could still plausibly triumph in both competitions.

One thing Slot will be striving to address is the diminished solidity of his team, who went from conceding just eight goals in their first 13 Premier League games under him to leaking 12 in the subsequent seven, with only one clean sheet in the latter bracket.

The Dutchman will need to produce something special to even come close to replicating Klopp’s legacy at Anfield, but so far he’s barely put a foot wrong since taking over the reins from the legendary 57-year-old. Long may that continue!