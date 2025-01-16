Fresh afternoon update now coming out about Mo Salah after photo bombshell

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Saudi footballing project has lured some of the biggest fish in the sport – including the likes of former Real Madrid greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Now, the Saudi Pro League is thought to be very keen on adding Liverpool’s Mo Salah to their growing collection of superstars.

With the Egyptian still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield, that eventuality is looking increasingly likely.

Not to the same extent as Trent Alexander-Arnold amid heavy interest from Real Madrid, mind. Nonetheless, one would hope to see the Merseysiders make some serious progress on the contract front before heading even deeper into the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

Saudi really want to sign Mo Salah

What a coup of epic proportions it would be for Saudi football to recruit a name as ginormous as Mohamed Salah after what will have likely been a blockbuster season of football in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Hilal are still hoping to land our No.11 in time for the Club World Cup, after Turki Alalshikh posted a picture of the footballer wearing the club’s shirt.

Turki Al Alshikh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, has fueled speculation with a cryptic post about @LFC’s star Mohamed Salah potentially joining Al Hilal.#yallaRSL | #RoshnSaudiLeague | @SPL_EN pic.twitter.com/tTokmIDQQ6 — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) January 15, 2025

However, Liverpool are still ‘optimistic’ about keeping their record-breaking goalscorer on the red half of Merseyside beyond 2025.

Latest on Mo Salah for @talkSPORT after Turki Alalshikh, one of the most influential figures in Saudi sport, posted a photo of the Liverpool star in an Al-Hilal shirt.👀

– Al-Hilal do want Salah in time for the Club World Cup.

– SPL sporting director Michael Emenalo has a strong… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 16, 2025

Ultimately, they have every reason to believe such an outcome is more than possible given how the 32-year-old has made it abundantly clear he wants to stay put at L4.

Liverpool’s side of the equation isn’t being given enough respect

Let’s be real here, for just a moment.

There’s no question that Salah is worthy of a contract extension at Liverpool. His numbers this term have been nothing short of astonishing – with him registering, so far, 38 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions).

If that doesn’t scream of a player being capable of prolonging their effectiveness at the top level of English and European football, we don’t know what will!

Having said that, it can’t be ignored that the trio of contracts (including skipper Virgil van Dijk) is an extremely delicate and difficult matter to sort out in conjunction.

Of course, fans have every right to feel aggrieved at the club’s utter failure in allowing all three contracts to run into their last years this term.

Given that Richard Hughes will be juggling not only the weight of expectation of an entire global fanbase but also Liverpool’s near-watertight wage structure in his first season as sporting director, you have to feel at least a little sympathy for the Scot.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile