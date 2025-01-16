3 signings Liverpool could make in January to accelerate Premier League title charge

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to lead the way in the Premier League just beyond the midway point of the season, but will they utilise the January transfer window to accelerate their title charge?

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has downplayed the probability of new faces coming in at Anfield this month, indicating earlier this week that the Reds will only enter the market if they can spot a deal which makes financial sense and would be in the club’s best interests in the long-term.

Supporters dreaming of new signings might have used AI photo generators to conjure images of certain players donning the iconic red shirt in the hope that those hypothetical transfers would materialise, although that may be the only way in they see their dream signings in the LFC colours.

However, if Liverpool were to bring in a new face or two in January, who might be ideal and realistically attainble targets to help them build from their current position of strength?

Milos Kerkez

Left-back has emerged as something of a problem position at Anfield amid a season of struggle for Andy Robertson, whose greatness is beyond doubt but whose performances in recent months have generally been a regression from his usual top-class standards.

That might explain why Liverpool have reached out to Kerkez’s representatives about a possible move to Merseyside, and the Reds will be boosted by reports that the Bournemouth defender’s preference would be to join Arne Slot’s side over the two top-flight clubs from Manchester, both of whom are also interested in him.

At just 21 and already proven in the Premier League, the Hungarian might be the long-term answer at left-back for LFC.

Murillo

The Nottingham Forest defender was imperious in his team’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Tuesday night, making a whopping 17 clearances in his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to sign a left-sided defender, and the Brazilian would fit that particular bill as a left-footed option to complement Virgil van Dijk, who in turn could shuffle across to the right-sided centre-back berth.

It’d take an enormous offer to tempt the Garibaldi to part with the 22-year-old, especially amid their unlikely charge for a Champions League finish, but just imagine him and VVD as a defensive partnership in L4!

Matheus Cunha

Wolves have been struggling this season, and their plight would be so much worse if it weren’t for their Brazilian attacker, who’s reportedly of interest to the Reds.

The 25-year-old has netted 10 of his team’s 31 league goals, proving that he can be prolific in the English top flight for a team in the thick of a relegation battle. If Vitor Pereira’s side were to fall through the trapdoor this year, we suspect that their number 10 won’t stick around at Molineux.

Cunha has primarily played as an attacking midielder this term but can also play at centre-forward or on either flank, an impressive versatility which could certainly endear him to Slot and Liverpool.