Diaz and Jota ‘missing from LFC training’ ahead of facing Brentford

Liverpool are on a run of one win in our last five games and so hearing fitness updates about Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz is certainly daunting.

Taking to X, Liverpool Writer and Senior Football Journalist for the Liverpool Echo – Theo Squires reported:

‘Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were missing from #LFC team training today.

‘Understand that both players were instead training on an individual basis at the AXA Training Centre.’

With Arne Slot confirming ahead of the game with Nottingham Forest that the Portuguese forward has a ‘special programme’, it makes this update even less concerning.

Not only for our No.20, indeed the whole squad was confirmed as having their own individual programmes so that fitness can be maintained at a high level.

Liverpool fans will be sweating on the fitness of Diaz and Jota

Given the high turnaround of fixtures and the fact that this week sees us play twice in a week, it’s no surprise that there were some changes to a ‘usual’ day of training.

Speaking about Ibou Konate, our head coach has already praised his fitness staff for their work and it seems clear he has full trust in them ensuring his players are available to perform on the pitch.

The former Wolves striker and our French defender are two men who miss a lot of football with injuries and it’s always a boost to have them on the pitch.

After a poor run of form in terms of recent results, it’s going to be a balancing act between wanting to play the best players and also trying to protect them from injury.

Updates like this from training show how this is done on a daily basis.

