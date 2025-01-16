Hideous Salah hypocrisy highlighted with two moments against Forest

Pictures via TNT Sports

Mo Salah is a tremendous football player who needs to be at the peak of physical condition to perform, for more than one reason.

It doesn’t just let our No.11 run faster, score more goals and maintain his fitness but also so that he can handle himself against the more physical of defenders.

However, more often than not he is not protected by referees and that was again the case against Nottingham Forest.

Two key moments a matter of minutes apart highlighted this best, with the first showing our Egyptian King being adjudged to have fouled Neco Williams after a minor clash between the pair.

Chris Kavanagh could have saved face by maintaining this bar for further decisions in the game but when we watch how Murillo cleared Luis Diaz out, without even looking at the ball, and getting away with it – that wasn’t the case.

The most frustrating part of this was that it’s a treatment of the winger that we’re all far too used to be seeing.

Mo Salah lacks protection from Premier League referees

With this being the first time in 12 games that the 32-year-old failed to record a goal contribution, it was clear that it was a tough day for him to shine.

Yet, inconsistent officiating certainly halted his chances of being able to be successful in front of goal.

Add on the missed penalty shout on our Premier League record scorer, there were more than enough external factors working against his chances of success.

Let’s hope that our ace marksman can bounce back from this though and get back in scoring form soon.

You can watch the Salah and Murillo incidents courtesy of TNT Sports (via @Davolarr on X):

