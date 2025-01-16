“We’ll go…” – Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree on Brentford v Liverpool predictions

Image via The Overlap

Gary Neville and Roy Keane have offered differing predictions for Liverpool’s Premier League clash away to Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds will have the opportunity to go seven points clear for at least a couple of hours if they can get the better of Thomas Frank’s side at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Arsenal not in action until later that day.

However, Arne Slot’s men are still awaiting their first league win of 2025, having been held to draws by Manchester United and Nottingham Forest since the start of January.

What have Neville and Keane predicted for Brentford v Liverpool?

Neville and Keane gave their predictions for some of the weekend’s fixtures on the latest episode of Stick to Football, with the former Old Trafford teammates not agreeing on their expected outcome for the match in west London.

The ex-England right-back predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool, with Jamie Carragher also forecasting an away victory, but Keane went a different way as he proclaimed “We’ll go Desmond”, footballing slang for a 2-2 draw.

One thing on which the pundits did agree was that Brentford would score, with a consensus that the Reds are struggling to keep clean sheets at present, having done so just once in their last seven Premier League games.

Brentford strong at home, Liverpool unbeaten away

Liverpool’s three visits to the Gtech Community Stadium since the Bees were promoted to the top flight in 2021 have been split down the middle, with a 3-3 draw in their first Premier League meeting and a win apiece in their subsequent clashes at the west London venue.

Brentford hold the joint-second best home record in the top flight so far this season, although they’ve failed to win on their own patch in four games. One of those saw them dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle, who we’ll face in the next round of the competition.

The Reds have won more away points than anyone else in the Premier League this term and have yet to be beaten on their travels in the division under Slot, an encouraging portent for Saturday’s fixture.

It’s an opportunity to throw down the gauntlet to Arsenal before their own match that evening, and Liverpool need to get back into the winning habit after dropping eight points since the start of December.

A good start would be to tighten up defensively, with 12 league goals conceded in that time and Carragher stressing the need for FSG to bring in reinforcements in that area of the pitch in January.

If we can improve in that regard, we have the firepower at the other end of the pitch to tip the result in our favour, although three points won’t come easily against a Brentford side enjoying another strong season under the intelligent Frank.