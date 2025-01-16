Fabrizio Romano reports on a ‘deal in place’ and it’s not good news for Liverpool

Liverpool have officially missed out on the signing of Bundesliga sensation Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian international had been linked with a potential Anfield switch by sources in Germany.

Christian Falk at BILD had reported that the footballer, now set to join Manchester City in the January transfer window, was one of several successors considered in the event Mo Salah leaves the club.

The Reds No.11’s current terms are due to expire this summer and it remains to be seen whether there will be a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

Omar Marmoush will join Premier League rivals Man City

Credit to Manchester City for taking decisive action in landing the Frankfurt hitman.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on X (formerly Twitter) with his trademark ‘here we go’ on Thursday evening, with the Sky Blues agreeing a five-year deal following a round of intense talks.

🚨🔵 Omar Marmoush to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Eintracht Frankfurt after final round of talks. Five year deal agreed with Egyptian forward who wanted to join Man City. ℹ️👀 Vitor Reis, Khusanov… and now Marmoush. pic.twitter.com/FIzlss8AGs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2025

The former No.7 has been enjoying some scintillating form in the 2024/25 campaign, registering 34 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool may not have been able to risk a sale

There’s no question that Manchester City could do with a player of Marmoush’s qualities to better link up their attack following the prior summer departure of Julian Alvarez.

However, you could forgive their recruitment team for potentially having at least one eye on the future and how Liverpool might respond to their current Darwin Nunez conundrum.

Reports have suggested that there is ‘genuine interest’ from Saudi in our Uruguayan hitman, with clubs keen to understand what price tag we’d be looking for.

There is, of course, a world in which Richard Hughes and Co. can’t secure an ideal replacement for the former Penarol star in the current window.

Even amid all the questions over Nunez’s effectiveness in this iteration of Liverpool under Arne Slot, it would seem negligent to part ways with the footballer in full knowledge of how injury-prone Diogo Jota can be.

