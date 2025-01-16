Roy Keane on ‘bizarre’ Liverpool player who acts like ‘he’s never played’ there before

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool have some amazing players in our dressing room but Roy Keane has not been impressed with recent performances of one man.

Speaking on The Overlap, the former Manchester United man unleashed on Trent Alexander-Arnold: “We know how poor Trent is at defending, don’t we…

“My point with Trent right, this is my point with Trent, going forward brilliant, if he goes to Madrid good luck to him, as if Madrid don’t have to defend.

“But Trent still defends, it’s bizarre, he’s played over 300 games, he’s played for England, but he still defends like he’s never played at right back.

“Now the bit I don’t understand is, he’s played all these games, he must do training sessions, he’s playing right back when people are running at him, as if he’s not aware of what’s around, as if he’s never seen it.

“As if Liverpool have had a load of injuries and they’ve asked the centre-forward, ‘Would you do a job at right back?’ and he’s gone in there.

“His awareness of people, running in behind, for a player whose played hundreds of games at a high level…

“You’d think after all these years, playing top level football, he would have just picked up a few good habits in terms of defending.

“He doesn’t even tuck in, he doesn’t get his body position, you’re looking at him thinking, ‘Trent, for the amount of games you’ve played you think you would have picked up…’

“I know his strengths are going forward, absolutely amazing.”

It’s not the first time that the Irishman has took it upon himself to tell the world about how much he dislikes our right back and now he’s done it again.

Roy Keane has a real problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold

It feels like after each of these 300 games the 53-year-old has peddled this same old vendetta against the Scouser who has won every trophy available playing as a right back.

The 26-year-old’s passing is up there with the best anyone in the world can offer, as we saw against Nottingham Forest, and that’s what he brings to a team.

Defensively, he may not be the best in the world but the academy graduate has shown countless times this season that he’s more than up for the task.

This assessment is over-critical and it seems that no matter what our vice captain does, he won’t be able to win over the man from Cork.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 31:34) via The Overlap on YouTube:

