‘No doubt’ – Shearer names one team Liverpool must beware in title race… and it’s not Arsenal

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has warned Premier League leaders Liverpool to beware one team in particular during the second half of the season.

The Reds have a four-point lead at the summit of the table, and a game in hand on second-placed Arsenal, although the division’s all-time leading goalscorer doesn’t believe that the title race is strictly a shootout between the current top two.

Shearer not ruling Newcastle out of title race

Speaking on Match of the Day on BBC on Wednesday night, the 54-year-old made the case for Newcastle to be considered as genuine contenders for first place, with their 3-0 thrashing of Wolves making it nine wins on the bounce for his former club in all competitions.

When it was put to Shearer whether it’s asking too much of the Magpies to make up a nine-point gap to Liverpool, with one game fewer than the Reds in which to do so, he replied: “No it’s not.

“The form they’re in, the way they’re looking – defensively solid, clean sheets. Midfield – there’s no doubt they’ve got the system going, and with [Alexander Isak] up front, they’ve got a chance.”

Newcastle flying but still have a big gap to Liverpool

Give credit to Newcastle; they’ve had quite the turnaround since their 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool just six weeks ago, which came amid a spell of four games without a win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Since losing to Brentford immediately after that six-goal thriller against the Reds, the Magpies haven’t put a foot wrong, with victories away to Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal in that time and Isak in the form of his life.

Where we have Mo Salah putting up phenomenal scoring numbers, the Swedish marskman is doing likewise at St James’ Park. The 25-year-old has now scored in eight successive Premier League matches, with 11 goals and three assists in the top flight since the start of December (Transfermarkt).

Is there credence to Shearer’s claim that Newcastle could yet be a serious contender in the title race? The form book would support the pundit’s point of view, although there’s still a significant gap to be bridged if they’re to surpass Liverpool.

The Geordies could close to within six points of us if they win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off, but conversely an end to their winning sequence – coupled with victory for the Reds at Brentford – would see the gulf move into double figures and LFC having a game in hand.

At the moment it’s difficult to imagine the Tynesiders knocking Arne Slot’s team off the summit and going on to be crowned champions, but that such a notion is even being entertained attests to how tremendously they’ve been playing in recent weeks.