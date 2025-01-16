Report: Trent has given his answer to Real Madrid as long-running saga approaches its climax

(Photos by Angel Martinez and Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, the long-running ‘will-he-or-won’t he’ saga surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool could be approaching its climax.

For the best part of a year, Real Madrid have openly coveted the Reds’ vice-captain, whose contract at Anfield now has just over five months remaining, with no discernible sign of a renewal.

The 26-year-old’s future has been the subject of all kinds of speculation for the past few months, although one report which has emerged suggests that the England international has now made up his mind.

Trent has reportedly said yes to Real Madrid

On Thursday morning, Marca reported that Trent has verbally agreed a move to the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos having ‘the player’s yes in their pocket’.

Real Madrid are determined to try and push through a deal for him this month, even though they’d be able to sign him on a free transfer for the summer once his contract at Liverpool expires.

Having had a £20m offer turned down over the New Year, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are willing to bide their time for an ‘opportune’ moment to ‘formalise a new proposal’ with which to approach the Merseyside club.

Trent has kept us all guessing

Although this report sounds definitive at surface level, we won’t panic just yet, given the sheer volume of conjecture which has stemmed from Spanish media regarding Trent over the past few months.

When the 26-year-old last addressed his future publicly in September, he somewhat ambiguously stated that he ‘want[s] to be a Liverpool player this season’ and insisted that any prospectie contract extension won’t be ‘played out in public’ (Daily Mail).

He’s remained true to that stance ever since, although Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah – whose contracts also expire in the summer – have both been more open about their respective situations.

It’s Trent’s prerogative whether he wants to keep his cards close to his chest or communicate a clear preference one way or the other, although the lack of any public desire to remain at Anfield beyond the end of the season may be a worry for Reds supporters.

Since Real Madrid’s offer for him was rejected just over a fortnight ago, his performances on the pitch have been firmly in the spotlight – for better and for worse – and that’ll continue to be the case until we know for definite whether or not he’ll still be at Liverpool in six months’ time.