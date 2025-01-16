Virigl van Dijk adds another classic highlight to his aura defending

Pictures via TNT Sports

Virgil van Dijk is so good at football he makes it look easy and for a player so impressive, his lack of seemingly never needing to run or tackle is always a joy to watch.

There’s already been countless times over the years where the sheer presence of our No.4 was enough for opposition attackers to stop in their tracks, before turning and running the other way.

This was once again the case against Nottingham Forest as Anthony Elanga seemingly had space to show off his pace and drive at our captain.

Instead, the simple aura of the Dutchman slowed him down so much that it looked effortless as he strolled over and poked the ball away from the attacker’s control.

Our skipper spoke after the game about how impressed he was with Diogo Jota for his ‘drive and hunger’ and it’s certain that he sets these standards with his performances.

A true leader on and off the pitch, even the way that the 33-year-old shared his frustration with not winning a game that he felt we should have – this winning mentality will also be shared.

Let’s hope then that our centre half can push the Reds onto victory against Brentford and help end a run of just one win in our past five matches.

If we want to be the best team in the Premier League then we will need performances on and off the pitch like what we saw from the captain of the Netherlands at the City Ground.

You can watch Van Dijk’s defending courtesy of TNT Sports (via @lfcsavvy2 on X):

