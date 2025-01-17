‘I don’t see him…’: Arne Slot provides update on Nunez’s Liverpool future

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Darwin Nunez appears to be under growing pressure at Liverpool and Arne Slot was asked for his opinion on the striker’s current form.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman was asked whether our No.9 is struggling with self-confidence at the moment and said: “It’s not my perception that he’s with struggling self-confidence.

“He was involved against Accrington Stanley in the first goal again, as well he was involved in the goal against Fulham that Jota scored and he scored one against Southampton.

“And I think after that it wasn’t that he had many starts, maybe one time, I don’t know exactly.

“For me, it’s the life of a striker, sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t and he hasn’t started every single game.

“So the most important thing for me is that we as a team are able to score every single game except for the Tottenham [and Nottingham Forest] one…

“So it tells me that we have so many goals in our team and yeah, Darwin will score his goals like he did for this club already and he will keep doing this.

“But I don’t see him struggling that much, as the way you see it and he’s still involved in goals in the last few games.”

It was a staunch defence of a player that many are suggesting could (some even saying should) be sold in the coming transfer windows.

Arne Slot is publicly standing by Darwin Nunez

This discussion became more widespread after Robbie Fowler labelled the 25-year-old as ‘not a Liverpool player’, due to his poor scoring form.

Jamie Carragher added further fuel to the fire by stating that the club ‘aren’t happy’ with the Uruguayan and it feels these are opinions shared by many fans too.

The support of his head coach will mean a lot to the former Benfica forward and this shows that the dressing room is still very much on side with him.

Now it’s over to our club record signing to repay the faith shown in him with a positive performance against Brentford this weekend.

You can watch Slot’s take on Nunez via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

