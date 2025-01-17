‘Not sure’: Slot delivers latest Jota fitness update after Forest ‘niggle’ suffered

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding of Diogo Jota’s poor fitness record and it seems that we may be met with further bad news ahead of facing Brentford.

It was reported on Thursday that the Portuguese forward was training away from the group and many had hoped this was purely as a precaution.

Speaking with the press before this weekend’s game, Arne Slot was asked for an update on our No.20 and said: “He wasn’t on the training ground yesterday so that means that we have to see today where he is.

“So, it’s not sure whether he will be available for tomorrow – we will have to wait and see for today…

“He felt a little bit, when he came on, a little niggle during the half hour he came in. He could finish the game but afterwards, he complained a bit about it and that’s why he didn’t train yesterday.

“We will have to wait and see if he’s available today and of course tomorrow.”

It’s a massive blow to have a player who is so crucial to how we play, to be a seeming constant injury concern for the Reds.

Diogo Jota is vital for Liverpool but misses too many games

Our head coach has already confirmed that the former Wolves man has his own ‘special programme’ so that he can remain at top fitness.

However, this doesn’t seem to be working as once again the 28-year-old is at least struggling or at most set for another spell on the sidelines.

After being so careful over the minutes handed to the Portuguese international, it must be equally frustrating for the Dutchman to keep losing the forward from his side.

You can watch Slot’s Jota update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

