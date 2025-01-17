Brentford hit for six as half a dozen players will miss Liverpool game

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Brentford are set to host Liverpool this weekend and will have to do so without several members of their squad being available for selection.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: “It’s the same squad as Tuesday,” head coach Thomas Frank told reporters on Thursday.

“Everyone is available that was available for the Manchester City game. There are no new injuries.”

‘The Bees will be without Kristoffer Ajer, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Gustavo Nunes, Ethan Pinnock and Igor Thiago, all of whom are sidelined through injury.’

It’s certainly far from ideal for the 51-year-old who will have to devise a plan to beat the league leaders, whilst managing a depleted side.

Thomas Frank has a tough job ahead of him with Brentford

They’re not alone in having injury concerns, with Arne Slot also facing the media to provide an update on how his squad is looking before the match at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Dutchman said that Diogo Jota was a doubt after picking up a ‘niggle’ during his half-hour appearance against Nottingham Forest in the week.

As well as this, Luis Diaz missed training with illness and our head coach was unable to confirm whether he would be able to play against the Bees.

We also have the longer term issue with Joe Gomez, as the 46-year-old has to do his own patch-up job with the players at his disposal.

Having said all this though, we travel to face a team with one of the best home records in the Premier League and after a run of just one win in our last five games – it’s going to be a difficult afternoon.

